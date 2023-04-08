Lucknow University prepares for science congress, ISCA team inspects campuses

In connection with the preparations for the annual session of the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) to be held at Lucknow University in January 2024, the 10-member ISCA team inspected all the facilities at the university including the auditorium and lecture hall on Saturday. Dean academics, Prof Poonam Tandon and other teachers of the university were also present along with the team members that have come to oversee the preparations and outline of the activities related to the programme. (HT FILE)

Dean academics, Prof Poonam Tandon and other teachers of the university were also present along with the team members that have come to oversee the preparations and outline of the activities related to the programme. During this tour, the members visited the possible venues for organising the session on both campuses- including the lecture hall, auditorium, parking, food court, registration venue, inauguration venue etc. and reviewed the arrangements.

In the annual session to be held in January 2024, parallel sessions of 11 different branches of science will also run. About 400 research papers are expected to appear in the oral and poster sessions. Along with this, there will be 7 other parallel sessions including tribal development, agriculture, child science and women’s science congress. Besides, a huge science exhibition will also be organised.

Vice-chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai said that a lot of preparations are needed for such a large-scale educational programme, for which different teams are being constituted. Each team will have student volunteers along with the teachers. He recently held a meeting with the members of the organising committee to discuss the preparations and arrangements.