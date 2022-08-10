‘ISIS operative’ in judicial custody till Aug 22

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 10, 2022 11:49 PM IST
Illegal firearms and raw material to prepare crude bombs were recovered from Sabahudeen who was presented before the court late on Monday evening. He was in contact with recruiters of the ISIS and planning an attack on Independence Day, said cops
Sections of the IPC were imposed on Sabauddin, including 121-A (waging war against the country), 122 (collecting arms with intention to wage war against the country), 123 (concealing existence of design to wage war against the country) and sections 13 & 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) among others. (Pic for representation)
LUCKNOW Suspected ISIS operative Sabahudeen Azmi, who was arrested by the UP ATS from Azamgarh on Tuesday, was on Wednesday remanded to judicial custody till August 22. He was allegedly planning to target RSS workers.

Illegal firearms and raw material to prepare crude bombs were recovered from Sabahudeen who was presented before the court late on Monday evening. He was in contact with recruiters of the ISIS and planning an attack on Independence Day, cops said after his arrest.

Sections of the IPC were imposed on Sabauddin, including 121-A (waging war against the country), 122 (collecting arms with intention to wage war against the country), 123 (concealing existence of design to wage war against the country) and sections 13 & 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) among others.

The ATS apprised the court about the nefarious designs of Azmi to wage war against India.

