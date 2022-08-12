Islamic Centre holds ‘Trianga Yatra’ to mark 75th I-Day celebrations
Islamic Centre of India here organised ‘Trianga Yatra’ led by its chairman Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali on Friday as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark the 75th Independence Day of the country. The Islamic Centre asked the Muslims to participate in the celebrations as several clerics and leaders from the community also laid down their lives for the freedom of the country. Several Muslim youths participated in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ led by Mahali.
“We are proud of our achievements during the last 75 years, and it’s a matter of great happiness and pride that we all are celebrating our triumphs. This day is our national festival as people cutting across caste and community lines fought for the freedom of the country. The youth must be told about the importance of the freedom struggle (Jang-e-Azadi) and the sacrifices of the Ulema. After a lot of sacrifices and efforts, the country managed to uproot the British Empire. We should respect freedom,” said Mahali, who is also Imam Aishbagh Eidgah. He appealed to the people to celebrate the 75th year of independence with great pomp and joy.
He said, “Many Muslim scholars, youths, clerics fought for the freedom of India and that’s the reason to celebrate this day and take an oath to serve the country with respect. We should also work to keep our country safe, protect freedom and honour our country.”
Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli said that our national flag teaches us our duties towards our country. “It reminds us that we are one. It reminds us of our national unity and integrity. The three colours of the flag represent different values. It defines our culture, heritage and unity,” he added.
He said we all should love our national flag and decorate our homes, shops, offices, establishments, and markets with the tricolour.
Prof Mohammad Sajjad, faculty member of the department of History, AMU, spoke about how India broke the shackles of British rule by uniting over 350 million people. He was putting the historic events in the hearts and minds of the audience in a lecture on “The Indian National Movement and its Legacy”.
Delivering the lecture Sajjad said: “The story of the Indian National Movement is basically a story of social change through democratic means as a prolonged process. This was the world’s biggest mass struggle for socio-economic emancipation and an exercise in preventing the degeneration of politics into a counter-revolution and authoritarianism.”
Deploring the rise of communal forces in the late 1930s and 1940s, he said, “We entered into the decisive 1940s with communal forces getting open and secret support from the colonial state. In this period, Subhash Chandra Bose was quite clear about the communal threats.”
He added “Mohammad Ali Jinnah converted the minority rights discourse into separatism. Having converted a minority into a nation, Jinnah and his colonial benefactors inflicted most fatal injuries to the noble cause of minority rights, in our subcontinent,” Sajjad added.
Presiding over the lecture, Prof Farhat Hasan (department of History, University of Delhi) said, “Apart from the blame on the colonial state, Indians also need to look into why so much of violence spread despite the non-violent character of the movement.” Apart from this, the department of Linguistics organised a slogan writing and patriotic song competition. Prof MJ Warsi, chairperson, department of Linguistics, urged the students to create awareness about the contributions of freedom fighters in the Independence movement.
Dr ZA Dental College, AMU has been organising a series of events from August 6 to 17.
-
BJP, SP run parallel Tiranga campaigns in Uttar Pradesh, target each other
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a parallel Tiranga (tricolour) campaign —one by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its government in the state and the other by the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party. The BJP government had announced its “Har Ghar Tiranga (national flag on every home)” campaign from August 13 to 15 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of India's independence).
-
Assault on woman in Noida society: Tyagi community forms ‘Swabhiman Morcha’ to combat harassment of accused Shrikant’s family
Days after the arrest of Shrikant Tyagi for abusing and assaulting a woman at a high rise in Sector 93B, Noida, and alleged harassment of the accused wife by the police, the Tyagi community in the state has decided to close ranks. The community members from 11 districts of the state met on Thursday to form 'Sanyukt Tyagi Swabhiman Morcha' to protect the honour and fight those who were trying to defame the entire community.
-
Ludhiana | Experts share studies to tackle stubble burning
A brainstorming workshop on “Space-based solutions for effective management of stubble burning and air pollution” held at Punjab Remote Sensing Centre on August 10, under the aegis of ISRO-DMSP, culminated on Friday wherein 100 officers from different departments, universities, and farmers participated. Experts from PPCB, department of agriculture, department of soil and water conservation, IIT Ropar, NGOs, industries and Punjab Remote Sensing Centre shared their studies to tackle stubble burning.
-
Ludhiana MC building branch continues to reel under acute staff shortage
Ludhiana The municipal corporation's building branch continues to reel under acute shortage of staff, with only 10 building inspectors deputed to keep a check on the existing 4 lakh buildings as well as upcoming projects. Only one building inspector is deputed in the civic body's Zone C, which comprises eight blocks, while a maximum of three inspectors are deputed in other zones.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Brahmakumaris to take out peace march today
Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya is organising a peace march to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence) in Lucknow on Saturday. The march will cover areas including Parivartan Chowk, KD Singh Babu Stadium, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, Rajiv Chowk, Lohia Path and will conclude at Women Power Line (1090) intersection.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics