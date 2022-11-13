Islamic flag removed from mobile tower in Kushinagar

District officials on Sunday removed an Islamic flag from a mobile tower in Kasia town near Kushinagar after it was spotted by locals in the morning.

According to reports, angry locals who spotted the flag, which was installed parallel to a saffron flag, took to the streets and forced traders to shut shops amid rumours of it being the national flag of Pakistan. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sources said the T20 World Cup final match between Pakistan and England that took place on Sunday, could have given rise to the rumours.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and explained to the people that the flag was an Islamic flag and not the flag of Pakistan.

SP Kushinagar Dhwal Jaiswal said the flag was removed, and the police had started an inquiry into the incident. Kasia police station in-charge Asutosh Tiwari said police personnel were maintaining vigil in the area. HTC