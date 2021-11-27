Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Israeli zebra dies at Lucknow zoo
lucknow news

Israeli zebra dies at Lucknow zoo

Around 10.30 am on Saturday they became aggressive and one of the male zebras slumped to the floor with internal injuries.
Cardio respiratory failure due to traumatic shock was the cause of death (pic for reresentation)
Cardio respiratory failure due to traumatic shock was the cause of death (pic for reresentation)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

One of three zebras brought to Lucknow Zoo from Israel on November 25, died on Saturday. Zoo director RK Singh while confirming the news said the three zebras had been quarantined since their arrival.

“Around 10.30 am on Saturday they became aggressive and one of the male zebras slumped to the floor with internal injuries. The animal was rushed to the zoo hospital but unfortunately died. Cardio respiratory failure due to traumatic shock was the cause of death,” the zoo director said.

Zoo officials said the animal died around 11.30 am. “The animals had started eating and were normal otherwise,” they added.

Lucknow zoo is completing its 100 years on Monday and arrival of the zebras was part of the celebrations being held to mark its centenary year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out