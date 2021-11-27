Israeli zebra dies at Lucknow zoo

One of three zebras brought to Lucknow Zoo from Israel on November 25, died on Saturday. Zoo director RK Singh while confirming the news said the three zebras had been quarantined since their arrival.

“Around 10.30 am on Saturday they became aggressive and one of the male zebras slumped to the floor with internal injuries. The animal was rushed to the zoo hospital but unfortunately died. Cardio respiratory failure due to traumatic shock was the cause of death,” the zoo director said.

Zoo officials said the animal died around 11.30 am. “The animals had started eating and were normal otherwise,” they added.

Lucknow zoo is completing its 100 years on Monday and arrival of the zebras was part of the celebrations being held to mark its centenary year.