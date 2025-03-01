IT employee dies by suicide; wife, in-laws booked for abetment

​​ An IT firm employee allegedly died by suicide in his residence after posting a live video of himself on social media blaming his wife for his death, police said. (For representation)

An FIR registered at Sadar Bazaar Police Station based on the man’s father’s complaint mentioned strained relations between the couple.

Along with the wife, her family members had also been booked for abetment (Section 108 of the BNS), Vinayak Bhosle, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Sadar Circle, said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Suraj Rai said the police had taken note of the video and that the issue was now under investigation. The couple got married on January 30 of last year. The deceased’s wife, her parents and siblings reside in the rural belt of Agra.

The FIR stated that the man took his wife to Mumbai where he was employed with an IT firm. There, the woman would threaten him that she would commit suicide and frame him and his family members. The husband came to Agra on February 23 and went to his in-laws, where he was allegedly insulted by them, the deceased’s father alleged.

The complainant’s son came to Agra from Mumbai with his wife on February 23 and, on the same date, went to his wife’s maternal home in Agra. He was found dead at his residence in the city on February 24, the FIR added.

Later, in a video message on social media, the woman refuted the allegations levelled by her husband.