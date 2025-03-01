Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IT employee dies by suicide; wife, in-laws booked for abetment

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Mar 01, 2025 05:14 AM IST

An FIR registered at Sadar Bazaar Police Station based on the man’s father’s complaint mentioned strained relations between the couple.

​​ An IT firm employee allegedly died by suicide in his residence after posting a live video of himself on social media blaming his wife for his death, police said.

(For representation)
(For representation)

An FIR registered at Sadar Bazaar Police Station based on the man’s father’s complaint mentioned strained relations between the couple.

Along with the wife, her family members had also been booked for abetment (Section 108 of the BNS), Vinayak Bhosle, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Sadar Circle, said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Suraj Rai said the police had taken note of the video and that the issue was now under investigation. The couple got married on January 30 of last year. The deceased’s wife, her parents and siblings reside in the rural belt of Agra.

The FIR stated that the man took his wife to Mumbai where he was employed with an IT firm. There, the woman would threaten him that she would commit suicide and frame him and his family members. The husband came to Agra on February 23 and went to his in-laws, where he was allegedly insulted by them, the deceased’s father alleged.

The complainant’s son came to Agra from Mumbai with his wife on February 23 and, on the same date, went to his wife’s maternal home in Agra. He was found dead at his residence in the city on February 24, the FIR added.

Later, in a video message on social media, the woman refuted the allegations levelled by her husband.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On