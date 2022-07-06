Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ITI instructors’ recruitment: Allahabad HC seeks reply on plea demanding CBI probe

Justice Vivek Verma passed the order on July 4 (Monday) on a petition filed by Arvind Kumar, Ravindra and Hariom who were job aspirants
The recruitment of 2,498 posts of ITI instructors in 230 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) was advertised in 2014. (For Representation)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj

The Allahabad high court has asked the state government to file a counter affidavit (reply), within six weeks, in a petition seeking a CBI probe into the recruitment of 2,498 posts of ITI instructors in 230 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) advertised in 2014.

Justice Vivek Verma passed the order on July 4 (Monday) on a petition filed by Arvind Kumar, Ravindra and Hariom who were job aspirants. According to petitioners, in this alleged job scam investigation was being conducted by the state vigilance establishment for the last five years but it had not reached its logical conclusion till date.

Appearing for petitioners, advocate Ankur Sharma argued, “The probe has not yet reached its logical conclusion mainly due to the involvement of senior officials of the training and employment directorate and various ITI principals. Due to the influence of these officials, the probe is still pending. Therefore, the investigation by the state vigilance establishment in the case should be transferred to CBI.”

“In this case, highly placed officers have colluded to put their favourite candidates in public employment by illegal means. It caused a huge drain on the public exchequer. A CBI investigation into the matter is the only hope for justice and is necessary to uphold the faith of the public in the rule of law,” advocate Sharma argued.

