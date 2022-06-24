‘It’s time to make BHU-Japan academic ties stronger’
With the aim of fostering collaborations between Japanese universities, Banaras Hindu University and business organisations, Dr Shingo Miyamoto, Economic and Development Minister, Embassy of Japan in India, called on vice chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Prof Sudhir K Jain on Friday, said a press statement issued by the BHU.
During the meeting, Prof Jain underlined the need to have greater engagements between BHU and Japanese institutions, particularly those related to commerce and industry. Prof NV Chalapathi Rao, Coordinator, International Collaborations, BHU, was also present during the meeting.
Dr Miyamoto’s visit comes in wake of BHU’s focus on international collaborations on a long-term basis involving bilateral exchanges for students and faculty members. The visit also assumes significance for getting Japanese support to BHU in specific areas.
Earlier in the day, Dr Miyamoto interacted with the BHU students who are learning Japanese language. Prof SVS Raju, Coordinator, International Students, BHU, and faculty members were also present during the interaction.
On the occasion, Dr Miyamoto said it was the time to consolidate BHU-Japanese academic collaborations in a big way in view of the 75th year of Indo-Japanese friendship.
He enumerated strong similarities between Hindi and Japanese languages saying language plays a major role in strengthening relationships between different cultures. Dr Miyamoto also said India is a very special country to Japan and hoped that more Japanese students would come to BHU—a microcosm of India’s culture and diversity.
-
Major blaze destroys garment shop in Ludhiana
A major fire broke out at a garments store, Lucky Towel House, on Chaar Khamba Road in Model Town on Friday morning. A short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire and no casualty was reported from the spot. As per information, the fire broke out at around 10.15 am , around 15 minutes after the store was opened by the owner.
-
Prayagraj: French Ambassador visits Allahabad University, holds talks with VC on possible collaborations
Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain visited Allahabad University, on Friday. On his maiden visit to this over 135-year-old university of the country, the Ambassador held discussions with the vice-chancellor, Prof Sangita Srivastava, about the academic exchange programmes and how students and faculty members of AU and those from higher educational institutions in France can benefit from each other. He also visited the historical Vizianagaram Hall located at the Science faculty of AU.
-
BKU stages protest against Agnipath scheme in western Uttar Pradesh
Bhartiya Kisan Union leaders and activists marched in different districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Fridayagainst the Central government's new Agnipath military recruitment scheme. BKU chief Naresh Tikait led the march from Mahaveer Chowk to the collectorate in Muzaffarnagar and handed over a memorandum addressed to the President of India through officials. BKU's Muzaffarnagar district president, Yogesh Sharma, accompanied Naresh Tikait. He said the BKU has demanded immediate withdrawal of the scheme.
-
Soon, over 16 crore people will be fully vaccinated against Covid in Uttar Pradesh
Soon, over 16 crore people in the state will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country to achieve this figure, claimed the press statement issued by the government. According to the data from the Cowin portal, 15,98,24,787 people had got their second dose by Friday 5 pm. Over 17.54 crore first doses have been administered in U.P., the statement further added.
-
Four Union ministers, Yogi give a push to Mathura-Vrindavan projects at Delhi meeting
Four Union ministers, including minister for transport Nitin Gadkari, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, assembled at Gadkari's residence in New Delhi on Friday to give a major push to projects for the development of the Mathura-Vrindavan region in Uttar Pradesh. “The road projects given the nod at the meeting will cost about ₹15,000 crore,” said a senior government functionary.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics