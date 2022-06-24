Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘It’s time to make BHU-Japan academic ties stronger’
Dr Shingo Miyamoto, Economic and Development Minister, Embassy of Japan in India, called on vice chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Prof Sudhir K Jain on Friday
BHU vice chancellor Prof Sudhir K Jain with Japanese minister Dr Shingo Miyamoto. (Sourced)
BHU vice chancellor Prof Sudhir K Jain with Japanese minister Dr Shingo Miyamoto. (Sourced)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 10:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

With the aim of fostering collaborations between Japanese universities, Banaras Hindu University and business organisations, Dr Shingo Miyamoto, Economic and Development Minister, Embassy of Japan in India, called on vice chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Prof Sudhir K Jain on Friday, said a press statement issued by the BHU.

During the meeting, Prof Jain underlined the need to have greater engagements between BHU and Japanese institutions, particularly those related to commerce and industry. Prof NV Chalapathi Rao, Coordinator, International Collaborations, BHU, was also present during the meeting.

Dr Miyamoto’s visit comes in wake of BHU’s focus on international collaborations on a long-term basis involving bilateral exchanges for students and faculty members. The visit also assumes significance for getting Japanese support to BHU in specific areas.

Earlier in the day, Dr Miyamoto interacted with the BHU students who are learning Japanese language. Prof SVS Raju, Coordinator, International Students, BHU, and faculty members were also present during the interaction.

On the occasion, Dr Miyamoto said it was the time to consolidate BHU-Japanese academic collaborations in a big way in view of the 75th year of Indo-Japanese friendship.

He enumerated strong similarities between Hindi and Japanese languages saying language plays a major role in strengthening relationships between different cultures. Dr Miyamoto also said India is a very special country to Japan and hoped that more Japanese students would come to BHU—a microcosm of India’s culture and diversity.

