Jaguar hit-and-run case: Bizman’s son booked for culpable homicide

Police have arrested the man accused of running over several people and killing one of them with his luxury car here on Sunday evening, police said. He was booked for culpable homicide and jailed on Wednesday, they added.

The accused, Rachit Madhyan, is the son of a prominent businessman. Around 4:30 pm on the day of the incident, he sped through a crowd of Diwali shoppers at the Rajrooppur market in his Jaguar. It came to a halt after hitting a road divider and knocking down several four-wheelers and two-wheelers parked on the roadside.

Pradeep Patel, an electrician, was killed in the incident. Six others were injured. After the accident, locals vandalised the car and blocked the road to protest.

Madhyan was taken to a local hospital after the accident, but was later admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow by his family members. He was arrested from there on Tuesday and brought to Prayagraj late at night.

DCP (City) Manish Kumar Shandilya stated Madhyan, who hails from the Lukerganj area of the city, has been booked for culpable homicide in connection with the incident and sent to jail.

Also, a CCTV footage of the rashly driven Jaguar running over people in Rajroopur has gone viral on social media. CCTV footage have been compiled to be used as evidence in the case, police said.