Jai Narain PG college celebrates Founder’s Day

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 27, 2023 12:17 AM IST

Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak encouraged students to have a positive outlook even in trying times and never to stop pursuing their life goals. On Sunday, he attended the Founder’s Day celebrations of Sri Jai Narain Misra PG College (KKC), Lucknow, where he presented 62 awards and certificates to students for their achievements in the last academic session.

The event was graced by deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak (Sourced)

He said the college has maintained its relevance even today and felicitated its retired teachers. VN Misra, president of the college management committee, presided over the programme. The ‘president’s’ and ‘principal’s’ medals were given to Swati Tiwari and Nidhi Tiwari.

