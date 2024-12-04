Jailed ex-min Prajapati in hospital for diabetes treatment since Nov 22    

For the past two weeks, former cabinet minister in the Samajwadi Party government Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, who has been in judicial custody for nearly 7.5 years, is admitted to a private ward of the Balrampur hospital here for the treatment of diabetes and blood pressure. (File)

It is not the first instance when Prajapati has sought hospital care citing health issues. In 2019, he remained admitted at King George Medical University for several weeks and sent back to Lucknow jail only after the issue was raised in the media.

A Balrampur hospital senior official confirmed that the former minister was hospitalised on November 22 after he complained of anxiety and palpitations. He said Prajapati was shifted to room number 15 of the private ward of the hospital and was being treated by the department of general medicine’s Dr Vishnu Kumar and other doctors.

“He (Prajapati) was suffering from other pre-existing health conditions as well. He was brought in as he was experiencing bouts of anxiety and palpitations,” said a source in the hospital administration who preferred not to be named.

Prajapati was the mining minister during the Samajwadi Party government between 2012 and 2017. He has been in jail since March 2017 after a woman levelled gangrape charges against him and his associates in 2016 at Gautampalli police station of Lucknow.