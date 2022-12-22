Jailed MLA Solanki transferred to Maharajganj dist prison

Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki was on Wednesday shifted to the Maharajgunj district prison from Kanpur Nagar jail amid tight security. His brother and the co-accused in an arson case, Rizwan Solanki, will remain in the Kanpur jail.

A UP prisons spokesperson said the transfer was done on administrative grounds. The distance between the two prisons is an estimated 400 km.

Wearing a grey tracksuit and holding a book, Solanki boarded a police van at 10 am. He had an argument with the policemen at the scene for pushing him.

His wife Naseem Solanki was outside the jail when he was being taken. “He is being taken so far. I don’t know how the children will see their father,” she said choking with emotions.

The UP prisons issued the orders for his transfer on Monday--the day when SP president Akhilesh Yadav went to see him in the Kanpur jail and spent nearly 40 minutes there. The Kanpur jail administration maintained that the transfer was made on administrative grounds.

A woman, Baby Naz, had lodged an FIR against the MLA on November 7 this year alleging that he set her house on fire to grab her plot in Jajmau. The MLA was arrested on December 2 with his brother after he surrendered himself at the house of the commissioner of police, Kanpur.

The police have registered five more FIRs in the last three weeks against him. In the latest one, he was named as an accused for certifying a Bangladesh national, Mohammad Rizwan, as an Indian national.