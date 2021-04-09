Jal nigam executive engg held taking bribe

UP police vigilance wing on Thursday arrested Jal Nigam executive engineer Vikram Singh in Ghaziabad when he was accepting bribe of ₹13 lakh from a contractor to give clearance for work worth ₹3.5 crore, said senior vigilance officials.

The officials said the engineer was arrested red handed in a sting operation by the team of Meerut sector of the vigilance wing.

Director general (DG), vigilance PV Ramasastry said this was perhaps the biggest sting operation conducted by the vigilance wing in past many years in which ₹13 lakh were recovered.

He said the accused engineer was posted in Ghaziabad unit of Jal Nigam and was causing obstructions in giving clearance to the work of digging water pipeline worth ₹3.5 crore which was allotted to the complainant.

He said the complainant then decided to approach the vigilance officers after he failed to persuade the engineer to give clearance for the work.