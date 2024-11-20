Janeshwar Mishra Park to bloom with India’s largest rose garden

The Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow is set to become home to the largest rose garden in India, with more than 1,500 species of both indigenous and international roses. This ambitious project was confirmed by officials from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) during an inspection of the park, located in the Gomti Nagar Extension area. The park will host a rose festival aimed at connecting children and young people with the garden’s diverse flora (File photo)

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar outlined several enhancements to improve the park’s accessibility and aesthetic appeal. Plans include the installation of benches along the walkways and the construction of gazebos at the park’s entry and exit points for added visitor comfort. To further elevate the experience, facade lighting will be added to illuminate the roses at night.

To encourage engagement, the park will host a rose festival aimed at connecting children and young people with the garden’s diverse flora. The event is part of the LDA’s initiative to establish this park as a premier national attraction.

In addition, a ₹9 crore pumping station with a 400-kilolitre capacity, located near the park, is slated for completion by December 2024. Civil work is nearly complete, and the installation of equipment is underway, according to an LDA press release.

LDA fines Joggers park contractor

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on the contractor responsible for the maintenance of Joggers Park in Basant Kunj Yojana due to inadequate upkeep. The LDA has instructed immediate improvements, including repairs to the boundary wall, renovations of toilet blocks, and the replacement of outdated swings. In addition, an open gym will be developed to enhance the park’s appeal, an LDA press release stated.