Japanese delegation meets Akhilesh, discusses investment prospects

A Japanese delegation met the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday and discussed investment possibilities in the state, said a statement by the Samajwadi Party. “The Japanese delegation praised Lucknow metro rail, Lucknow-Agra expressway, Ekana stadium and Gomti riverfront,” the statement. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with the Japanese delegation that called on him. (Sourced)

It further said the delegation praised the works done in the previous SP government and added that they explored trade opportunities in Malihabad, Chinhat, in a Lucknow mall and markets.

The delegation members, according to the statement, said mango juice demand in Japan was high. Akhilesh Yadav told the delegation about the work done by the previous SP government in the agriculture marketing and cold storage sectors. He also said the Lucknow-Agra expressway was built in just 21 months.

“With a population of 25 crore, U.P. is no less than a country in itself and Japanese cooperation would help in extensive development in the state and Japan should increase participation in the state,” Akhilesh said to the delegation.

Talking about their country, the delegation members said Japanese people, after the atomic bomb explosion in Hiroshima in World War II (1939-1945), learnt the value of hunger and food. “They do not waste food. They respect labour and Japan does not face power outages even for a second,” the delegation members said.