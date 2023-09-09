Jatayu cruise service launched in Ayodhya

State tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh on Friday launched a cruise serve on the Saryu in the temple town of Ayodhya. The cruise ship, which can accommodate around 70 passengers at a time, will complete its voyage in around one-and-half to two hours. (File)

Named ‘Jatayu’, the cruise will cover a total distance of 18 km from Naya Ghat to Guptar Ghat before culminating at Naya Ghat. The cruise ship, which can accommodate around 70 passengers at a time, will complete its voyage in around one-and-half to two hours.

Four trips

The first trip of the cruise will start around 4.30 am and end at 6.30 am; the second will be from 11 am to 1 pm; the third from 4 pm to 6 pm and the last trip from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Cruise staff will also enlighten passengers about the historical and other facts of the ghats during the trip, said Jaiveer Singh, adding passengers would also be served refreshments.

The cruise

The air-conditioned two-floor cruise ship is 45-feet-long and 15-feet-wide, and has been built in Gujarat. From Gujarat, it was brought to Delhi and then to Ayodhya.

During the journey, passengers will be shown a short movie based on Lord Ram and Ayodhya. The movie will also apprise passengers about the temple town’s history.

Rahul Sharma, the managing director of Ayodhya Cruise Lines Pvt Limited, said the second such service, Garud, would be introduced within a month.

He added by the end of this year, another cruise service ‘Pushpak Viman’, would be introduced that’d have a seating capacity of 150.