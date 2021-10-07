Jayant accuses BJP of being anti-farmer

Agra: National president of Rashtriya Lok Dal Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday targeted the BJP governments, both at the centre and in the state and blamed them for being anti-farmer. He also blamed union home minister Amit Shah for backing the guilty in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and urged farmers to unite for the 2022 state assembly election.

Jayant Chaudhary was in Khair town of Aligarh on Thursday when the RLD’s ‘Ashirwad Path Yatra’ arrived there. He addressed a public meeting and alleged that farmers in Uttar Pradesh were being attacked, as was evident from the recent incident in Lakhimpur Kheri.

“Crime is rising in Uttar Pradesh and in such a scenario farmers need to unite to uproot the present government,” said Jayant. He reminded the farmers of his grandfather late Chaudhary Charan Singh and asked them to unite in his name. Jayant assured Rs. 12,000 to farmers under Chaudhary Charan Singh Krashak Samman Yojna that he proposed.

“Ghastly killing of farmers took place in Lakhimpur Kheri and sons of farmers protecting the nation’s borders were termed terrorists. The accused minister was summoned to Delhi but was backed by the union home minister. BJP leaders are unable to understand the pain that a farmer undergoes,” said Jayant.

Urging people to be wary of the BJP, Jayant said that the ruling party in the state would play the Ram Temple or Taliban card to secure votes by misleading the voters.

“The BJP had assured to double the income of farmers in 2022 but nothing of this sort happened, even though 2022 is approaching. On the one hand, fund was provided to farmers under PM Samman Yojna and on the other, money in multiples was realized from them by enhancing the prices petrol and diesel,” he alleged.

Jayant also attacked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath for welcoming cine actress Kangana Rannaut, who, he said, had termed farmers as ‘terrorists’.