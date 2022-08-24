After floor test win, Nitish looks to expand to UP with eye on 2024 polls

After breaking off from the National Democratic Alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, the Janta Dal (United) is working towards strengthening its base in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the eastern districts bordering Bihar.

The JD(U) has appointed former Jaunpur Lok Sabha MP Dhananjay Singh, known for his muscle power, as the party’s national general secretary in Uttar Pradesh. Singh unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly elections from the Malhani seat in his home district. His wife Srikala Reddy is a zila panchayat chairman in Jaunpur.

A meeting of the JD(U) state executive was held under the chairmanship of state unit president Anup Singh Patel in Lucknow on Tuesday where Singh was present as the chief guest.

Party leaders welcomed the JD(U) and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s ‘grand alliance’ government in Bihar, and Patel said Nitish Kumar’s party has plans to expand its cadre in Uttar Pradesh as well.

“Party leaders have been directed to form committees from district to booth levels before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Workers should enlighten people about the ideals of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, including inclusive development and social justice and how JD (U) promotes the principles of socialism,” Patel said.

The JD(U) is likely to field candidates in UP during the 2024 general elections. Along with the development and social justice in Bihar, the party is expected to highlight the failure of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government to check issues such as price rise, increasing unemployment, the suffering of the farmers and harassment of the traders, Patel said.

JD(U) had fielded candidates from 27 assembly seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls after alliance talks with the BJP failed. However, they failed to open their account, polling only 0.11% of the vote share.

