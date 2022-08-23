Athawale urges BJD to rejoin NDA

Union minister and Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale has urged chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to rejoin Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying Odisha’s ruling party stood to gain much.

“The BJD helped the NDA government a lot in the passage of important Bills in Parliament. ...The Narendra Modi government at the Centre may grant more funds to Odisha,” Athawale, who was in Odisha to review the implementation of schemes of his social justice and empowerment ministry, said on Monday.

“Nitish Kumar in Bihar left NDA but his party may return to the BJP-led alliance. Nitish’s departure from NDA will not have any impact on the alliance [NDA] in the 2024 elections. The NDA will win at least 350 seats...”

BJD, which did not comment on Athwale’s suggestion, has maintained a distance from both BJP and Congress-led alliances since quitting NDA in 2013. It was the first to support NDA’s presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu this summer.

BJD, which has been in power in Odisha for 22 years, has backed the central government on issues such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act even as the BJP has been trying to make inroads into the state.

Trinamool Congress lawmaker Derek O Brien last month called BJD the “biggest enabler” of the “bigoted, divisive agenda” of the BJP.

The NDA has lost major allies such as Shiromani Akali Dal, Janata Dal (United), and Shiv Sena since 2019.