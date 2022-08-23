JD(U)’s Devesh Thakur set to become Council chairman
MGB, which has 46 members in the Council, has a clear edge over its rival BJP (23) in the House of 75 members.
Devesh Chandra Thakur, a four-time member of the Legislative Council (MLC) who is currently with the Janata Dal (United), is set be elected as the chairman of Bihar Legislative Council (BLC) on August 25, as scheduled by the Governor.
Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said Thakur is the likely candidate for the ruling alliance, the Mahagathbandhan (MGB), for the post. “However, an official announcement to this effect may be made on Wednesday, which is the last date for nomination. As per the arithmetic of the Council, the MGB enjoys majority and hence anyone nominated would be the chairman,” said Mishra.
Currently, BJP leader Awadhesh Narayan Singh is the acting chairman of the Council. “There is no name in discussion from the Opposition, the BJP, to file a nomination for the post,” said a senior BJP leader.
The 63-year-old Thakur was first elected to the Legislative Council from Tirhut graduate constituency in 2002 as an Independent and later joined the JD(U). In 2008, he won as as JD(U) candidate. However, in 2014, he won the seat as an Independent and supported the BJP. Thakur wok the Council election from the same constituency as JD(U) nominee in 2020.
JD(U) has 25 members, RJD 14, Congress 4, CPI 2 and HAM-S 1.
Four Independents have not yet opened their cards.
Face recognition system during upcoming urban polls in Bihar
Voters in the upcoming elections for urban local bodies in Bihar this time will be screened through a face recognition software to verify their identity and check electoral malpractices, according to officials in the State Election Commission, who said it was first of kind exercise in the country. The SEC is all likely to issue notification for polls to fill up posts in 248 municipal bodies by mid-September.
BJP fumes over Muslim minister’s visit to Gaya temple along with Nitish
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday accused Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar of causing “deliberate insult” to Hindu sensibilities by taking along a minister from another faith inside an ancient temple in Gaya where it is prohibited. Kumar had on Monday offered prayers at the famous Vishnupad temple in Gaya, where he was accompanied by a cabinet colleague from his new ally RJD, Mohammad Israil Mansuri. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal reacted furiously.
CBI arrests 7 more suspects in Bogtui massacre in Bengal’s Birbhum
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested seven more suspects in connection with the March 21 massacre at Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district in which 10 people, most of them women and children, were killed. CBI officials said the arrested men were identified as Bikir Ali, Noor Ali, Sher Ali, Asif Sheikh, Joshif Hossain, Jamirul Sheikh and Khairul Sheikh.
HC issues notice in 2019 case against Pancholi
Mumbai The Bombay high court has issued a notice to the state while hearing the application of actor Aditya Pancholi who sought quashing of the FIR filed against him in 2019. Pancholi was booked on charges of rape and sexual abuse of a well-known actress and her sister during her initial years in the industry.
Hema Upadhyay-Harish Bhambhani murder case: Panch witness examined before trial court
The prosecution on Tuesday examined a panch witness on the seizure of the CCTV footage that captured artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani outside a housing society on Smashanbhumi Road at Dhanukarwadi before they were allegedly killed. Hema and Bhambhani were killed on December 11, 2015. According to the prosecution, the murders were the handywork of Hema's husband, Chintan Upadhyay, also an artist, who had hired the Rajbhars to get the two killed.
