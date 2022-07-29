JEE candidates struggle to reach exam centre due to traffic jam on Faizabad Road

Several candidates, who appeared in Joint Entrance Examination session 2 at Shri Ramswaroop exam centre on Faizabad Road, faced a major inconvenience in reaching the centre because of rows of trucks parked on the main road, which led to the traffic snarl.

Priti Saxena, the mother of a student, Vakul Vimug, was stuck in this jam on Friday. She had gone to drop her son at the examination centre. However, rows of trucks parked all over the road brought traffic to a halt and not a single policeman was around to help.

Priti and her son had come from Kolkata for the JEE exam. Kolkata was their first option for the exam centre and Lucknow was second. They were allotted Lucknow’s Shri Ramswaroop as the exam centre.

“We were travelling by car from Hazratganj side to the exam centre, but once we reached the main Faizabad Road, there was a traffic jam. We got down from our car and took an auto. The auto driver took us to the centre by service lane. Luckily, we reached the centre barely 2-3 minutes before the gate was to close. My son, Vakul ran, and within a minute, the staff at the exam centre closed the gate,” she said.

Several other candidates, who had come from outstation, faced similar inconvenience in reaching this exam centre because of wrongly parked trucks. Another candidate from a neighbouring district also had similar difficulties.