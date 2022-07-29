JEE candidates struggle to reach exam centre due to traffic jam on Faizabad Road
Several candidates, who appeared in Joint Entrance Examination session 2 at Shri Ramswaroop exam centre on Faizabad Road, faced a major inconvenience in reaching the centre because of rows of trucks parked on the main road, which led to the traffic snarl.
Priti Saxena, the mother of a student, Vakul Vimug, was stuck in this jam on Friday. She had gone to drop her son at the examination centre. However, rows of trucks parked all over the road brought traffic to a halt and not a single policeman was around to help.
Priti and her son had come from Kolkata for the JEE exam. Kolkata was their first option for the exam centre and Lucknow was second. They were allotted Lucknow’s Shri Ramswaroop as the exam centre.
“We were travelling by car from Hazratganj side to the exam centre, but once we reached the main Faizabad Road, there was a traffic jam. We got down from our car and took an auto. The auto driver took us to the centre by service lane. Luckily, we reached the centre barely 2-3 minutes before the gate was to close. My son, Vakul ran, and within a minute, the staff at the exam centre closed the gate,” she said.
Several other candidates, who had come from outstation, faced similar inconvenience in reaching this exam centre because of wrongly parked trucks. Another candidate from a neighbouring district also had similar difficulties.
-
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
-
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
-
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
-
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
-
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics