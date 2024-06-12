‘Jewar airport to be country’s first transit hub’

Noida international airport at Jewar is being developed as the country’s first transit hub with aspirations to become an Asia Pacific Transit Hub, a first for India, according to a state government press statement on Wednesday. For Representation Only (HT File)

Jewar airport is being developed on the model of Zurich airport in Switzerland, with world-class passenger and flight handling capabilities. Additionally, the licensing, operating, and management processes, including the appointment of handling staff and consultants at Jewar airport, are being accelerated through the e-tendering process, the statement said.

Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), formed in 2018, is responsible for the development and operations of Jewar airport. Simultaneously, the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) are expediting various projects, including the development of basic infrastructure around the airport.

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) is ensuring the development of Yamuna International Airport meets the standards set by the Uttar Pradesh and Central Governments. To achieve this, NIAL and the industrial development authorities are seeking applications through processes like Request for Proposal (RFP) and Request for Quotation (RFQ) to complete the development projects.

A detailed action plan has been swiftly implemented for the comprehensive development of Jewar airport. In this sequence, applications have been invited for a consultant agency through an RFP in e-tender by YIAPL. This agency will function as a project monitoring group responsible for overall project management, developing the project administration structure, and completing the comprehensive process for project governance.

RFPs have also been issued to complete the licensing process for establishing EV charging stations. Applications have been sought for the award of licenses for the design, development, commissioning, financing, and operation of fuel stations at Noida international airport.