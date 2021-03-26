Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Jeweller held for raping aspiring model in Lucknow
lucknow news

Jeweller held for raping aspiring model in Lucknow

The woman alleged one of her friends was also allegedly raped in a similar manner around a week ago, but she did not file a police complaint
By Rohit K Singh
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Representational image.

A jeweller has been arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year-old aspiring model at a hotel in Lucknow on Thursday night after calling her there on the pretext of an audition for a video album, police said. The woman alleged the accused, Vasu Soni, approached her through social media for the audition while promising work with renowned production houses.

Chandra Shekhar Singh, a local police officer, said Soni, 30, introduced himself as Reyansh alias Shivam while hiding his identity.

The woman has alleged Soni held her captive in his room, beat her up, and threatened her with consequences if she reported the matter. She said Soni left the hotel after she called some of her friends. The woman alleged one of her friends was also allegedly raped in a similar manner around a week ago, but she did not file a police complaint.

