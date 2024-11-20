Jhansi medical college blaze: 3 more infants die due to ailments

JHANSI Three more infants, who were rescued from the blaze in the NICU ward at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi on Friday night, died due to ailments on Wednesday. They were shifted to the paediatric ICU after being rescued from the fire that broke out due to an electric short circuit, which claimed lives of 10 infants. The fire in the NICU ward at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi on Friday night, (File Photo)

As per doctors, one of the deceased was premature with a weight of 1.2 kg who had low BP, another died due to infection and DIC while the third one, also premature, weighing 1.2 kg, died due to respiratory failure and shock. With this, the number of deaths of rescued children due to ailments mounted to five.

Principal of the medical college, Dr Narendra Singh Senger, said the deaths occurred during treatment, due to serious ailments, and not due to burn injuries.