Jitin Prasada calls on Yogi Adityanath, says he will serve BJP as a worker

Former Congress leader Jitin Prasada visited the state BJP office for the first time in Lucknow on Saturday, 10 days after he joined the party in Delhi on June 9, to meet senior party functionaries. He also called on chief minister Yogi Adityanath and claimed he would work in the party as a “karyakarta” (cadre).

“I don’t want to say anything at the moment. In times to come, my work will speak,” Prasada said when asked about his likely role.

There is a buzz that Prasada could be accommodated in either the Union council of ministers or the Yogi Adityanath ministry that has seven vacancies at the moment.

A few spots in the UP legislative council are to be filled by July and Prasada could be one of the party picks, some BJP leaders suggested. However, some others feel that Prasada could get to contest the 2022 UP assembly polls when the party would look to capitalise on his Brahmin appeal.

“It’s an either/or call. The final decision would be in the public domain shortly,” a BJP leader said. Prasada’s supporters arrived in large numbers at the state BJP office even as he appeared at ease in his new party.

He met senior party functionaries, met media persons with the party’s state chief Swatantra Dev Singh, hailed the BJP leadership, profusely praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then chief minister Yogi Adityanath from whom he also took “ashirwad” (blessings).

“Since I joined BJP, this is my first visit to UP, my home state, and hence I met party leaders, took ‘ashirwad’ from the chief minister,” he said, adding he would help strengthen the BJP even further.

“There is great joy among my cadres, especially from the place I represent. My decision to switch to the BJP was done following public sentiments,” he said. Jitin Prasada, a two-time Congress MP had twice been defeated in the Modi wave, first in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and then in 2019 parliamentary polls, from Dhaurahra spread over Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur districts.

“The BJP has a strong organisation, strong leadership and clear vision. Policies and their implementation are done with consensus and where cadres have the opportunity to aim higher,” he said.

Prasada played down the role that his Brahmin Chetna Parishad would have now following his switch to the BJP. He had floated the Parishad while being in the Congress in 2020.

“My Brahmin Chetna Parishad never had a political purpose and hence should not be seen as such,” he said when reminded of his previous attacks on BJP government over the perceived neglect of the key upper caste community.

“I would help popularise all the schemes of the Yogi Adityanath government among the people,” he said. He said the BJP was the only true national party with a democratic set-up where any ordinary cadre can aspire to become the party’s top leader.