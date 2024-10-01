JJB directs youth to serve water at railway station, tehsil for 30 days

KANPUR The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) directed a 21-year-old youth to serve water to people at the Orai railway station and in the tehsil for 30 days, after he was found guilty of participating in a violent altercation with residents in his village along with his father in 2016. He was 14 years of age at that time. The probation department would monitor the youth throughout this period to ensure he remains compliant and does not engage in any further misconduct, the order stated. (Pic for representation)

“As per the sentence, he will serve water to passengers from 9am to 8pm at the railway station for 15 days and for another15 days in the tehsil,” said district probation officer Amrendra Kumar, adding that water and glasses would be provided to him.

The incident, which occurred in 2016 in the Ramapura police jurisdiction, involved a brawl sparked by an argument in the neighbourhood. Given the boy’s age at the time of incident, his case was handled by the Juvenile Justice Board.

After the conclusion of the hearings on Saturday, presiding judge Anukriti Sant delivered the sentence, requiring the youth to spend 15 days serving water to travellers at the railway station, followed by another 15 days catering to petitioners at the tehsil office. This community service aims not only to penalise the youth, but also to instil a sense of responsibility.

Meanwhile, legal proceedings against his father were underway in a separate court.