Gorakhpur , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday underlined the need for greater coordination among different forms of journalism, cautioning that inconsistencies in reporting could confuse the public and erode trust in the media. Journalism must advance through self-regulation, upholding its core values: Adityanath

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected executive body of the Gorakhpur Journalists Press Club at a function here, Adityanath said. "Print, visual, digital and social media must work in sync and adhere to shared standards and values."

"If the same fact is presented differently across platforms, it creates confusion among people and weakens credibility," he said.

Highlighting the challenges faced by modern journalists, the chief minister said while print and electronic media follow established codes of conduct, social media still needs to align with these norms.

He cautioned against unrestrained journalism and stressed the importance of discipline, ethics and responsibility.

"Journalism must advance through self-regulation, upholding its core values ​​and ideals. For 200 years, the fundamental spirit of journalism in India has been rooted in service to the nation, service to society, and the ethos of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' . We must continue to move forward with this very spirit," Adityanath said.

He also alleged that there exists a certain section within the media that engages in the act of misleading society and fomenting unrest. "We need to guard ourselves against such forms of media," he said.

"Journalism serves as a mirror to society. Society perceives and interprets social issues through the very lens through which journalism presents them. To remain a symbol of public trust, journalism must maintain a consistent and unwavering stance regarding what is right and what is wrong," he said.

The chief minister said that democracy functions through dialogue. While dialogue may involve criticism, such criticism should not be construed as a personal vendetta, he added.

Adityanath said, "When we work with a unified mindset-bound by a common thread-meaningful results invariably emerge."

Marking 200 years of Hindi journalism, he recalled the launch of Udant Martand in 1826 by Jugal Kishore Shukla, noting its role in strengthening the freedom movement.

He reiterated the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime and corruption, and highlighted welfare measures for journalists, including housing schemes and cashless medical facilities.

Gorakhpur Mayor Manglesh Srivastava administered the oath to the new office-bearers of the press club, including president Omkar Dhar Dwivedi and general secretary Pankaj Srivastava, in the presence of MPs, legislators and senior journalists.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.