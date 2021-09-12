JP Nadda launches BJP booth campaign in Uttar Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday virtually launched the party’s booth vijay abhiyan (victory at the booths campaign) in Uttar Pradesh (UP), telling the booth level cadres that victory was certain in the 2022 assembly election.

The BJP said the campaign would be carried out in all the 1,63,000 booths across the state. The party would also appoint panna pramukhs (heads of the pages on voters’ list at the booth level).

Claiming that the Yogi Adityanath government brought about a complete transformation in Uttar Pradesh, Nadda said it set new benchmarks of development in the state.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched various pro-poor initiatives. When other political parties and their leaders were indoors, our cadres were out helping the poor and had taken up corona-free booth campaign too,” Nadda said.

He said PM Modi has emerged as a globally famous top leader in a survey conducted by an international agency. He also referred to a few pre-poll surveys suggesting the BJP would win the UP assembly election due early next year.

The launch of the booth vijay campaign came a week ahead of the completion of the four-and-a-half years (54 months) of the Yogi Adityanath government. The party plans to hold booth-level programmes at all the 27,700 shakti kendras across the state on September 19. The cluster of booths are referred to as shakti kendras by the BJP.

In these programmes, the party has decided to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government in the state at the booth level. UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and UP BJP general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal have spoken of the massive mass contact programme that the party intends to roll out in UP.

On September 20, all BJP lawmakers would be in their constituencies to talk about their initiatives as well as those taken by the party. Subsequently, on September 26, the party cadres would carry a booklet of achievements of the Modi and Yogi governments. On Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2, the party would launch a cleanliness campaign across the state. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and other ministers, party functionaries were also present during the programme.