Encounter death: Judicial panel asks eye witnesses to record statement

PRAYAGRAJ: The judicial commission conducting enquiry into the death of Arbaz (one of the assailants allegedly involved in the murder of Umesh Pal) in an encounter with the police on February 27, has asked eye witnesses and people having knowledge about the incident to come forward and record their statements on May 29 and 30 between 12 noon to 4 pm. The statements will be recorded in the commission’s office (room number 107) on the first floor of Vikas Bhawan at Janpath Market in Lucknow.

Arbaz was one of the assailants allegedly involved in murder of Umesh Pal on February 24. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is worth mentioning that the two-member commission was constituted for an enquiry into the death of Arbaaz in an alleged police encounter at Nehru Park in Dhumanganj area.

Arbaz was one of the assailants allegedly involved in murder of Umesh Pal on February 24 at Sulem Sarai under Dhumanganj police station of the city. Police had claimed that Arbaaz was driving the car in which slain mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and other assailants had arrived.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON