July-end rains make up for deficient first half in UP, to help kharif crops

: Heavy rainfall in July in most parts of the Uttar Pradesh has made up for the rain deficiency that the state witnessed in the first half of the previous month.

According to data from the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), the state has received 3 % more rainfall this monsoon till August 1. Experts said these rains would help boost production of kharif crops in the state.

“The above average rains will benefit paddy farmers more than those who had grown sugarcane. Paddy farms require excess water in the first 50 days after cultivation. The monsoon rains will thus help this crop and reduce dependency on tube wells,” said economist Hitesh Chandra, an expert on farmlands.

IMD officials said UP was rain deficient in the first half of July due to slowing and subsequent pause of southwest monsoon that resulted in negligible rains. “However, the situation changed in the last two weeks with decent rains reported from across the state,” an IMD official said.

Till Sunday, UP had recorded 380 mm rainfall which is 3% more than normal rainfall of 369 mm. “Nearly 50 of 75 UP districts reported normal or excess rainfall and only 25 districts recorded rainfall slightly less than normal,” an official said.

“IMD data showed that the western UP districts received slightly less rainfall as compared to eastern UP districts. The average rainfall recorded in western UP from June 1 to August 1 is 310 mm, only 7% less than normal. Till July 7, the region recorded 35% less than the normal rainfall. The east UP districts recorded 427 mm rainfall between June 1 and August 1, and this is 7% more than the normal rainfall of 398 mm,” an official said.

The monsoon rains according to IMD department will continue over next 72 hours. “The resumed monsoon rains have already covered most parts in the last two months. The current streak of rainfall is expected to continue for next few days,” said state MeT director JP Gupta.

The rains also brought respite from high temperatures to residents. The maximum temperature recorded a dip of four degrees below normal across the state while the minimum temperature remained two degrees below normal in the last 13 days, as per MeT department data.