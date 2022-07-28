June 3 Kanpur violence: NSA slapped on Hashmi, Gangster Act on others

KANPUR The district administration imposed National Security Act (NSA) on Zafar Hayat Hashmi, the alleged mastermind of the Kanpur violence on June 3.

Police commissioner (Kanpur) Vijay Singh Meena confirmed the development and added that Gangster Act had been slapped on Haji Wasi and Mukhtar Baba, the two builders, who were believed to have financed the violence. Two others, Atiq Khichri and Shafeeq, were also booked under the Gangster Act, he added.

Violent clashes followed by stone-pelting took place in Kanpur on June 3 when the then President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were in Kanpur Dehat for an official function in the native village of Kovind. Hashmi’s wife Uzma had said that her husband had withdrawn the bandh call after being denied police permission.

However, the police claimed that the clashes erupted after a local Muslim organisation -- Maulana Mohammad Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association -- called for shutting down shops across the city over now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s controversial comments against Prophet Mohammad.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was probing the money trail after it emerged that Baba, Haji and Hashmi had allegedly raised over ₹1 crore in the run-up to the violence. In the case diary that SIT sent to the court in a sealed envelope through public prosecutor Dinesh Agarwal, it was claimed that the money raised was used to pay those who pelted stones during the violence.