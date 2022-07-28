June 3 Kanpur violence: NSA slapped on Hashmi, Gangster Act on others
KANPUR The district administration imposed National Security Act (NSA) on Zafar Hayat Hashmi, the alleged mastermind of the Kanpur violence on June 3.
Police commissioner (Kanpur) Vijay Singh Meena confirmed the development and added that Gangster Act had been slapped on Haji Wasi and Mukhtar Baba, the two builders, who were believed to have financed the violence. Two others, Atiq Khichri and Shafeeq, were also booked under the Gangster Act, he added.
Violent clashes followed by stone-pelting took place in Kanpur on June 3 when the then President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were in Kanpur Dehat for an official function in the native village of Kovind. Hashmi’s wife Uzma had said that her husband had withdrawn the bandh call after being denied police permission.
However, the police claimed that the clashes erupted after a local Muslim organisation -- Maulana Mohammad Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association -- called for shutting down shops across the city over now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s controversial comments against Prophet Mohammad.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was probing the money trail after it emerged that Baba, Haji and Hashmi had allegedly raised over ₹1 crore in the run-up to the violence. In the case diary that SIT sent to the court in a sealed envelope through public prosecutor Dinesh Agarwal, it was claimed that the money raised was used to pay those who pelted stones during the violence.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
