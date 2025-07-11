Junior doctor found dead at BRD Medical College hostel

A junior doctor at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his hostel room on Friday morning, police said. Dr Abisho David (32), a native of Paloorkonam Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala, was found dead in the BRD Medical College hostel on Friday. (File photo)

The deceased, Dr Abisho David (32), a native of Paloorkonam Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala, was a junior resident at the department of anaesthesia. He was discovered unresponsive in his hostel room (No. 25), they added.

According to SP (city) Abhinav Tyagi, the body was sent for the post-mortem examination and family members of the deceased were informed about the incident.

According to Dr Sateesh Kumar, head of the anaesthesia department, Dr David did not report for duty at his usual time on Friday morning. He said he sent a staff member to check on him, but the latter found the door locked from inside and received no response despite repeatedly knocking the door.

Alarmed by the situation, Dr Kumar, along with other doctors and staff, rushed to the hostel. They broke open the door and found Dr David lying motionless on the bed. He was declared dead at the scene.

Principal Dr Ram Kumar Jaiswal, senior faculty members, and resident doctors also reached the hostel. Upon being informed, Gulriha police arrived at the scene and sent the body for the post-mortem examination.

“It is too early to determine whether this was a natural death or suicide. We are fully cooperating with the police, and only the autopsy and forensic reports can reveal the truth,” Dr Jaiswal said.

While some sources claimed that a suicide note was recovered, officials categorically denied this claim. A forensic team collected samples from the scene even as police began questioning fellow hostel residents and staff members to find a clue. The incident was also reported to the district administration.

Terming the death a tragic loss for the institution, Dr Jaiswal assured a thorough investigation into all possible factors, including mental health concerns, family-related issues, or other pressures that might have played a role.

Police confirmed that all angles were being investigated while the autopsy report was awaited.