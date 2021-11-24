Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kalidas Samman for Lucknow’s Anil Rastogi
Kalidas Samman for Lucknow’s Anil Rastogi

Dr Anil Rastogi was conferred with the prestigious Kalidas Samman for the year 2019 by the Madhya Pradesh government.
Anil Rastogi said that such awards infuse new energy in him to do better work in the days to come. (HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 10:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Veteran actor and general secretary, Darpan theatre group, Dr Anil Rastogi, has been conferred with the prestigious Kalidas Samman for the year 2019, by the Madhya Pradesh government.

The department of culture, government of Madhya Pradesh gives this award for contributions in fields like literature, culture, cinema and social harmony.

For his contribution in theatre, culture and acting, Dr Rastogi also got a cash prize of 2 lakh. The veteran actor has acted in many movies and plays.

Dr Rastogi thanked the government of Madhya Pradesh for recognising his talent and contribution in the field of theatre. He said such awards infuse new energy in him to do better work in the days to come.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
