Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kalyan Singh's condition continues to remain unstable, says hospital
lucknow news

Kalyan Singh's condition continues to remain unstable, says hospital

Kalyan Singh, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.
Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Kalyan Singh complained of respiratory discomfort on Saturday evening and was put on non-invasive ventilation on Sunday evening, the hospital said, (File Photo)

Kalyan Singh's health is unstable and the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister is being administered oxygen through a face mask, the hospital treating him in Lucknow said on Tuesday.

"His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants. He has been kept on non-invasive ventilation due to respiratory worsening," the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) said in a bulletin on Tuesday.

The hospital's director RK Dhiman is supervising the 89-year-old Singh's treatment every day and senior doctors from the Critical Care Medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology departments are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, the hospital also said.

On Monday, the hospital said in a statement that oxygen therapy was started after Kalyan Singh complained of respiratory discomfort on Saturday evening. "He was put on non-invasive ventilation on Sunday evening due to respiratory worsening," it said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday to enquire about Kalyan Singh's health, according to the hospital earlier.

Singh, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level. He was being treated at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences before that.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kalyan singh uttar pradesh
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP