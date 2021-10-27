Kanpur and Agra gets new IG range, 12 IPS officers transferred

The Uttar Pradesh government late on Tuesday transferred 12 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers including inspector generals of Kanpur and Agra ranges.

The IPS officer of 2003 batch Nachiketa Jha, who was in waiting since his return from Central deputation for past few months, has replaced Naveen Arora as new IG of Agra range while Prashant Kumar -II, who was also in the waiting, has been made the new IG of Kanpur range in place of Mohit Agarwal. Arora has been shifted as IG Budget at the director general of police (DGP) headquarters in Lucknow while Agarwal has been sent as IG Technical services.

Yogesh Singh has replaced Arvind Bhushan Pandey as commandant of the 25th battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Raebareli while Pandey has been made superintendent of police (SP) Technical Services. Kalpana Saxena has replaced Yogesh Singh as the commandant of 47 battalion of PAC, Ghaziabad; Sanjay Singh has been shifted from 45 battalion PAC, Aligarh to 2nd battalion PAC, Sitapur; Rahul Yadvendu has been made SP DGP headquarters; Rajesh Kumar Saxena has been moved as commandant 8th battalion PAC, Bareilly from 37 battalion PAC, Kanpur Nagar, while Vikas Kumar Vaidya has replaced him and Bharti Singh has been shifted as commandant of 49 battalion PAC, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

