Kanpur Class 12 boy strangled to death with school tie: Probe

KANPUR Class 12 student of a leading school here, Ronit Sarkar, who was found dead at a secluded place near a railway track in Chandari area on Tuesday, was strangled to death with his school tie, revealed the post-mortem report on Wednesday. Ten injury marks were also found on his body, said police.

After questioning six suspects in the case, the cops believed that the boy was apparently murdered by people he knew. The investigation was now centred around the theory of a friendship or a love affair gone sour, said officials involved in the investigations.

The police also found beer bottles, cigarette butts, and eatables at the place where the body was found. Locals said the forest area was less frequented and only youngsters who wanted to smoke or drink came here.

Ronit’s father, Sanjay Sarkar, said his son was apparently murdered elsewhere and his body was dumped in this area later. “The body remained in this forest area throughout the night. Had Ronit come here on foot, there should have been mud on his shoes, but this was not the case,” he added.

“In a CCTV footage, Ronit was seen going till the PAC crossing. But he was not seen in the footage of the CCTV camera installed ahead on this route. It is not clear through which route the boy reached Chandari,” stated Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, ACP (Cantonment).

However, the post-mortem report suggested that Ronit was beaten up before being murdered. Dr Chiranjeev Kumar and Dr RS Yadav mentioned in the report that the boy’s body bore 10 injury marks – on the head, leg, chest, stomach and back – before he was apparently strangled with the tie he was wearing.

During investigation, it emerged that Ronit had gone to Ghantaghar to have tea with a friend on Sunday night, some 4 km from his house before he went missing on Monday after school. The police were going through the CCTV footages to find out the person with whom he went to tea stall, said the ACP.

Hundreds take out candle march

Late on Wednesday night, hundreds of people carried out a candle march from Ronit’s house to his school. The deceased boy’s parents were among the protestors who were angry with the police for failing to arrest the killers of the student. Shouting slogans, the people said they would resort to hunger strike, if the case was not worked out in the next 24 hours.