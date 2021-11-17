Kanpur: Compensation for 506 Covid deaths in limbo due to missing data

Payment of compensation to the kin of at least 506 patients who died of Covid-19 in Kanpur is in limbo due to private hospitals’ failure to furnish records of these Covid deaths at their facility during the second wave of the infection, health officials privy to the issue said.

Families of those who died of Covid-19 are eligible for a compensation of ₹50,000 in the state of Uttar Pradesh,provided cause of their deaths is verified through an audit process. The death audit reports of 506 Covid patients has not been completed as some private hospitals in the city have failed to submit medical records of their treatment, a health official said.

Excluding these 506 deceased Covid patients, the administration has now released a list of 1,905 patients whose death audits could be completed. 826 of these had died in the first wave of the infection last year. The process of providing compensation is in the final stages.

The GSVM medical college conducted the death audit for the first and the second wave of Covid-19 for Kanpur and Kanpur Dehat districts, however, it couldn’t obtain the details of the 506 patients, who died at Covid designated private hospitals in the two districts during the second wave, despite serving them two reminders.

“We have sent a third reminder to these hospitals again and informed the government about the status of these patients as incomplete,” a doctor of the medical college said.

In absence of any response from the hospitals, these deaths were likely to be treated as separate from deaths caused by the Covid infection, an official said. He added that the possibility of a reaudit was also highly unlikely.

Officer in charge of the Covid death audits, Dr SK Gautam said he had apprised the college principal Dr Sanjay Kala about the missing details about the 506 cases.