Charge-sheet against Solanki describes his terror among people

Kanpur: The 750-page charge-sheet filed in the Gangster Act case against SP MLA Irfan Solanki describes him as a man capable of unleashing enough terror to bring normal life to a halt.

The police investigation team, which conducted probe into the Gangster Act case, has corroborated these charges with the statement the MLA had given to the police. (For representation)

The markets were closed and streets became deserted because of his fear, the charge-sheet submitted in the MP-MLA court said.

In case Irfan or his brother Rizwan picked up a fight, the people began stocking food and medicines, fearing that law and order would go for a toss and curfew would be imposed, it explained.

Irfan’s detailed statement has been mentioned in which he stated that he had a team comprising his brother Rizwan, gangster Israel Aatewala, Mohd Shareef, Mohd Ajjan, Mursaleen Bholu and Mannu Rahman. “We buy contested properties at throwaway prices, force people to part with properties out of fear or occupy them forcibly. The team plays a key role in occupying these properties, which are bought in someone else’s name as I have to furnish details about my assets in the assembly,” the statement reads.

The charge-sheet further accuses the MLA of occupying government land, indulging in illegal mining in Ganga Katri and grabbing waqf properties in Kanpur with the help of his syndicate.

The people, said the charge-sheet, did not want to come forward to complain about the MLA and his gang. The gang members got all the details, particularly of children, and used these details to threaten the people who tried to speak against them.

The MP-MLA court presided over by judge Satyendra Nath Tripathi has accepted the charge –sheet, fixing next hearing on August 3, during which charges could be framed against the MLA and others.

Additional district government counsel Bhaskar Mishra said investigating officer Sunil Kumar Singh had filed charge-sheet against seven people who were integral part of the gang.

Mishra, however, told the court the police had so far seized property worth ₹100 crore of Solanki and others under section 14a of Gangster Act. Property worth ₹50 crore had further been identified and the rest was being identified.

Irfan Solanki was arrested in November last year in connection with setting the house of a woman Nazir Fatima and her daughter Baby Naz on fire in defence colony, Jajmau.

Seven more cases have been registered against him, including the one related to travelling by air on forged documents to evade arrest.

Police have submitted charge-sheets in all the cases.

