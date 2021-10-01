Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kanpur realtor case: Netizens express outrage as accused cops still at large

Gupta, 36, had died in a Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid late on Monday night, prompting the authorities to suspend six policemen and book them on the charge of murder
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 10:14 PM IST
The murder of wine shop salesman Manish Prajapati under the same police station area (Ramgarh Tal) also led to widespread anger on social media (Pic for representation)

GORAKHPUR Even as angry netizens took to social media condemning the alleged police brutality against Kanpur realtor and political parties staging protests seeking immediate arrest of the accused, all the six policemen booked on charges of murder in the Manish Gupta case, continued to remain at large even four days after the incident.

Gupta, 36, had died in a Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid late on Monday night, prompting the authorities to suspend six policemen and book them on the charge of murder. He was staying in the hotel along with two friends.

“Why have the Gorakhpur police failed to arrest the accused charged with murder despite assurance of strict action by the CM,” read a message posted by a social media on the wall under the Indian law. When contacted, the SSP did not respond to calls in this regard.

“In Gorakhpur, protectors have turned tormentors. Height of brutality,” read another post.

The murder of wine shop salesman Manish Prajapati under the same police station area (Ramgarh Tal) also led to widespread anger on social media.

