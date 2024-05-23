Kanpur teenager who killed two due to reckless driving arrested again

A 15-year-old boy, whose rash driving killed two individuals last November, was arrested on Wednesday a day after he caused another accident, in Kanpur’s Barra. The teenager was sent to a juvenile home in Etawah even as proceedings against him in the six-month-old case were resumed. Also, the boy’s father, a prominent doctor in the city, has been implicated in both cases.

In Tuesday’s accident, the youngster, who was driving a car, hit four people, injuring them. While the injured were given first-aid treatment, the 15-year-old was slapped with IPC sections 279 and 338 (reckless driving).

Last November, the minor offender ran over two individuals--Sagar Nishad and Ashish Ram Charan-- causing their deaths, on Ganga Barrage in the city limits. While he was then charged with IPC section 304A (causing death of a person by an act of negligence not amounting to culpable homicide), the charge had now been replaced with Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), additional commissioner of police (law & order) Harish Chandra said.

City commissioner of police Akhil Kumar emphasised the seriousness of underage driving offences and stated that the Kanpur police were taking firm steps to address the issue. Kumar criticised the family for not learning from the first incident and allowing the boy to continue driving. The additional commissioner of police said a sensitisation drive would be taken up in schools to discourage youngsters from driving till they attained the right age.

This arrest follows a similar incident in Pune, where an industrialist’s son, under the influence of alcohol, killed two people while driving a luxury sports car. Despite being underage, the court granted him bail and assigned an essay as punishment to him. This incident has sparked a nationwide debate on the issue of underage driving and accountability.