Kanpur varsity VC case: Next hearing on November 10

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday fixed November 10 as next date of hearing of the writ petition of Prof Vinay Pathak, vice chancellor of Kanpur University, seeking to quash FIR lodged against him.

An FIR was lodged against Prof Vinay Pathak on October 29 on allegations of seeking bribe in lieu of a contract for printing question papers of Agra University. Prof Pathak had additional charge of VC of Agra University.

The court had completed the hearing of the case on Wednesday and the judgment was scheduled on Thursday.

But the court deferred the judgment after LP Mishra, counsel of the petitioner, requested the court for more time to submit some documents related with the case.

A division bench of justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan Vivek Kumar Singh allowed the petitioner more time with directives that both the sides, government and petitioner’s counsel, would exchange their affidavits by or on November 7.