Kanpur , A 33-year-old divorced woman and her two minor daughters died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance in the Maharajpur area here on Tuesday, police said.

Kanpur woman, 2 minor daughters die after consuming poison; suicide suspected

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The deceased have been identified as Chandni and her daughters Payal and Beauty . All three were declared dead at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital.

According to family members, Chandni had been living at her parental home for the past three years following her divorce from Rakesh, a resident of Karhal in Mainpuri district. The couple separated after years of alleged domestic abuse. Chandni, a daily-wage labourer, was raising her daughters alone.

Her brother Jitendra told the police that the three were found unconscious at their residence around 6 am. They were first taken to the Community Health Centre in Sarsaul and later referred to LLR Hospital due to their critical condition, where doctors declared them dead.

The family has alleged lapses in emergency response, claiming that repeated calls to the government ambulance service went unanswered and that an ambulance arrived nearly an hour later despite multiple requests from doctors at the CHC.

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{{^usCountry}} "Had timely medical help been available, their lives might have been saved," Chandni's brother Dharmendra said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Had timely medical help been available, their lives might have been saved," Chandni's brother Dharmendra said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Deputy Commissioner of Police Satyajit Gupta said initial findings do not clearly indicate the reason behind the suspected suicide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy Commissioner of Police Satyajit Gupta said initial findings do not clearly indicate the reason behind the suspected suicide. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additional DCP Shiva Singh said preliminary inquiry suggests Chandni may have been under distress, possibly due to alleged taunts from family members, though no definite conclusion has been reached. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional DCP Shiva Singh said preliminary inquiry suggests Chandni may have been under distress, possibly due to alleged taunts from family members, though no definite conclusion has been reached. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are questioning family members and neighbours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are questioning family members and neighbours. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further action will be taken based on the findings, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further action will be taken based on the findings, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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