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Kanpur woman, 2 minor daughters die after consuming poison; suicide suspected

Kanpur woman, 2 minor daughters die after consuming poison; suicide suspected

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 09:45 pm IST
PTI |
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Kanpur , A 33-year-old divorced woman and her two minor daughters died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance in the Maharajpur area here on Tuesday, police said.

Kanpur woman, 2 minor daughters die after consuming poison; suicide suspected

The deceased have been identified as Chandni and her daughters Payal and Beauty . All three were declared dead at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital.

According to family members, Chandni had been living at her parental home for the past three years following her divorce from Rakesh, a resident of Karhal in Mainpuri district. The couple separated after years of alleged domestic abuse. Chandni, a daily-wage labourer, was raising her daughters alone.

Her brother Jitendra told the police that the three were found unconscious at their residence around 6 am. They were first taken to the Community Health Centre in Sarsaul and later referred to LLR Hospital due to their critical condition, where doctors declared them dead.

The family has alleged lapses in emergency response, claiming that repeated calls to the government ambulance service went unanswered and that an ambulance arrived nearly an hour later despite multiple requests from doctors at the CHC.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Kanpur woman, 2 minor daughters die after consuming poison; suicide suspected
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Kanpur woman, 2 minor daughters die after consuming poison; suicide suspected
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