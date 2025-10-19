Kanpur: 26-yr-old steno falls from court building; family alleges murder

A young stenographer fell to her death from the sixth floor of the Kanpur court building on Saturday afternoon. Neha Sankhwar, 26, was rushed to a hospital by police personnel but died during treatment, prompting an investigation into the circumstances of her fall.

Neha’s maternal grandfather, Ved Prakash Sankhwar, alleged that she faced continuous harassment at the court. He said Neha had informed her mother about the pressure she was under, and the family disputes the possibility of suicide, suspecting foul play.

Police from Kotwali station, along with a forensic team, visited the scene. Police commissioner Raghubir Lal confirmed that Neha was a stenographer in the Civil Judge (Senior Division) court and stated that the reason for her fall is yet to be determined.

“No suicide note has been found. The police are examining all possibilities,” he said. DCP East Satyajeet Gupta added that further action will follow forensic and post-mortem reports, and the family’s allegations are part of the investigation.

Neha’s father, Govind Prasad, is a revenue officer in Fatehpur, while her brother, Bhanu Pratap, serves as a sub-inspector in Etawah. Her younger sister, Nisha, is preparing for competitive examinations.

Neha, a resident of Kotra Makrandpur in Ghatampur, was living in a rented house near Barra Bypass. She came to the court as usual on Saturday. CCTV footage shows her heading alone to the sixth floor before the incident.