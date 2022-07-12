As part of Kanwar Yatra prep, Moradabad to shut shops selling non-veg food on route

Preparations are underway in several north Indian states ahead of the 'Kanwar Yatra' that is set to begin from July 14 during the Hindu month of Shravan.

In Uttar Pradesh, where the two-week annual pilgrimage of Shiva devotees is celebrated with fervour, district administrations have been busy making elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth journey for 'Kanwariyas' (pilgrims).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the many preparations, including taking measures for security and traffic, authorities in some districts have imposed restrictions on meat and alcohol-selling shops that fall on the route of the yatra.

In Moradabad, the administration has decided to keep all shops selling non-vegetarian food items on the route of the pilgrims closed. Moradabad DIG Shalabh Mathur spoke about the measure while elaborating on the preparations being made for the yatra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We've made preparations for Kanwar Yatra. Have identified spots where traffic needs to be diverted, identified patches that are to be fixed, and ensured that no untoward incident occurs due to electricity lines. Non-veg shops on route to be shut,” Mathur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Similar measures are being adopted in some other districts too. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has asked its departments to ensure that no illegal liquor or meat shops operate on the Kanwar Yatra route.

Also read | Kanwar Yatra returns: Safety meets spirituality and swag

A senior police officer said inspections are being carried out to ensure no such unauthorised facilities operate during the period.

"There is no order yet on the closure of authorised liquor shops but that could be done after government order depending on the law and order situation, which is a routine practice during the yatra," the official added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON