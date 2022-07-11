Kanwar Yatra returns: Safety meets spirituality and swag
After a two-year gap due to the pandemic, the city is gearing up for the return of the annual Kanwar Yatra from July 14. With the launch of a registration system set up by the Delhi Police to help pilgrims enlist themselves for the journey, the focus this year is on safety amid the enthusiasm of a comeback.
Excited to be back on the road, Mohan, a kanwar from Gurugram, says, “The registration is a very good initiative, and I will definitely register myself. This makes me feel a bit safer now that we have fewer number of pilgrims this year. Covid ki wajah se log kam ho gaye; kaafi logon ko financially bhi dikkat hui hai.”
Phool Singh, another pilgrim from Delhi, feels the registration will help them stay safe during their elaborate plans for the journey. “Main register zaroor karoonga iss website pe jaane se pehle. We are setting out on the 15th and hope to reach Haridwar by the 16th. After that, we plan to visit Neelkanth (temple in Rishikesh). We will hum songs of devotion to keep us motivated to complete the journey,” he adds.
Pilgrims are also ensuring their safety by encouraging everyone in their teams to keep their Covid-19 vaccinations up-to-date. “Logon mein iss saal utsah bahut hai. We have 30-45 people in our team and we are all fully vaccinated. We will also follow all Covid-19 precautions on the road,” says 47-year-old Mukesh Saini, a kanwar and DJ from Shri Shiv Seva Samiti.
Karnataka rains: After Agumbe landslide, schools, anganawadis shut in Udupi
As heavy rainfall continued to batter Karnataka's coastline, the deputy commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, as a precautionary measure, have declared a holiday for all schools and anganwadis on Monday. However, pre-university, degree and professional colleges will be open. IAS officer Kurma Rao M, the deputy commissioner of Udupi, shared the government order declaring a holiday for schools in the district on Twitter.
CBI court reject’s Anil Deshmukh’s default bail plea in corruption case
A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Monday rejected the bail plea of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who is under arrest in connection with a corruption case registered in April 2021. Special judge SH Gwalani rejected the plea filed by the 73-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader through his counsel, advocate Aniket Nikam, who said they will peruse the order and decide about moving to a higher forum challenging the order.
Defamation case against Kangana: HC asks trial court to adjourn case till Sept 8
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday asked a trial court to adjourn proceedings in a defamation case against actor Kangana Ranaut till after September 8. Also read: Former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains surrenders in Ludhiana rape case The court acted on Kangana's plea seeking quashing of defamation proceedings initiated against her in a Bathinda court over a tweet in 2021 during the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.
Uddhav Thackeray writes to 15 Sena MLAs: 'Thanks for support during tough times'
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to 15 Shiv Sena MLAs, thanking them for their support during tough times, without surrendering to the pressure of threats or offers. Last month, a majority of the Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, rebelled against the party leadership, asking it to snap ties with the NCP and the Congress. The revolt in the party led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led government.
Bihar: High alert in Purnia over reports of Nairobi Fly attacks in West Bengal
The Purnia health administration was on Monday put on high alert over reports of Nairobi fly attacks in Bihar through West Bengal. Purnia civil surgeon Dr SK Verma has written to all medical officers posted in sub-divisional and referral hospitals besides primary health centres (PHCs) to keep a watch over the movement of the fly and has asked them to spread awareness programme in the respective areas about how to deal with it.
