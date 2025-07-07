Kanwar Yatra: Rakesh Tikait for colour-coded boards at hotels, eateries

In the wake of the controversy around nameplates, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Monday suggested that businesses along the Kanwar Yatra route should indicate their offerings -- veg or non-veg -- through colour-coded boards. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has suggested using colour codes at hotels and eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route. (Sourced)

He said like Karnataka and Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh too should implement a green and red system at hotels and roadside eateries to distinguish between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food outlets.

The BKU leader further suggested that during the annual pilgrimage, veg hotels should use green boards, while non-veg eateries and hotels should use red.

According to Tikait, who expressed these views while talking to reporters at his office in Muzaffarnagar, this system already in use in food packaging across India would help individuals make informed choices according to their dietary preferences.

“People should have the freedom to choose where to eat. This system will ensure clarity and reduce unnecessary disputes,” he said. On the use of DJ sound system during the yatra, he said instead of increasing their width on trucks (which hampers city traffic), the length should be extended.

“This way, enthusiasm won’t be compromised, and traffic movement will remain smooth,” Tikait added. Highlighting an example of Hindu-Muslim unity, Tikait pointed to Meenakshi Chowk, where he noted that Hindus regularly eat non-vegetarian food at Muslim-owned dhabas, and even visit homes of Muslims during festivals. The BKU leader emphasised that the Kanwar Yatra is a sacred event and should remain peaceful.

Notices to 40 DJ operators across west UP districts

In Muzaffarnagar, the police administration has taken strict measures in view of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra scheduled to start from July 11. Authorities have issued notices to 40 DJ operators from Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Noida.

SP (city) Muzaffarnagar, Satyanarayan Prajapat, said action has been taken to ensure peaceful conduct of the yatra. He emphasised that DJ operators must adhere to prescribed standards. Large DJ setups will not be permitted to enter city areas and will be required to take bypass routes instead, he added.

These setups, the SP (city) said, lead to traffic congestion on highways, and the movement of people is affected in crowded areas. According to the administration, some DJ operators have already agreed to comply with the regulations.