Kapda Phaad Holi: Prayagraj gears up with gulal, confetti & air blowers

As the Sangam city gears up to celebrate its own unique ‘Kapda Phaad’ (tear the cloth) Holi, 30 quintals of gulal from Hathras and five quintals of confetti would greet thousands of revellers at Loknath in Chowk area of Prayagraj on March 14 and 15. The ‘Kapda Phaad’ Holi celebrations underway in Prayagraj last year. (File photo)

Also, 10 quintals of rose petals will also be used during the two-day celebrations to be held between 10 am and 2.30 pm. Giving this information, Nikhil Pandey, president, Loknath Milan Sangh, said: “Five high powered air blowers will be used to spray gulal and confetti on revellers.”

The municipal corporation will provide two water tankers besides five submersible connections in the area will spray water on the Holi crowd, he added. Special security arrangements have been planned for the celebrations including barricading of roads leading to the celebration site.

Pandey claimed that the traditional Holi celebrations in Loknath area had been held for over a century now in and around Loknath, Aihyapur, Rani Mandi and Chowk localities. A local Abhay Awasthi, 71, of Zero Road area says he has been participating in the celebrations since his childhood.