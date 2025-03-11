Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kapda Phaad Holi: Prayagraj gears up with gulal, confetti & air blowers

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 11, 2025 05:20 AM IST

Also, 10 quintals of rose petals will also be used during the two-day celebrations to be held between 10 am and 2.30 pm.

As the Sangam city gears up to celebrate its own unique ‘Kapda Phaad’ (tear the cloth) Holi, 30 quintals of gulal from Hathras and five quintals of confetti would greet thousands of revellers at Loknath in Chowk area of Prayagraj on March 14 and 15.

The ‘Kapda Phaad’ Holi celebrations underway in Prayagraj last year. (File photo)
The ‘Kapda Phaad’ Holi celebrations underway in Prayagraj last year. (File photo)

Also, 10 quintals of rose petals will also be used during the two-day celebrations to be held between 10 am and 2.30 pm. Giving this information, Nikhil Pandey, president, Loknath Milan Sangh, said: “Five high powered air blowers will be used to spray gulal and confetti on revellers.”

The municipal corporation will provide two water tankers besides five submersible connections in the area will spray water on the Holi crowd, he added. Special security arrangements have been planned for the celebrations including barricading of roads leading to the celebration site.

Pandey claimed that the traditional Holi celebrations in Loknath area had been held for over a century now in and around Loknath, Aihyapur, Rani Mandi and Chowk localities. A local Abhay Awasthi, 71, of Zero Road area says he has been participating in the celebrations since his childhood.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On