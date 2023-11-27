Kashi all decked up for Dev Deepawali today

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome a host of guests, including ambassadors and high commissioners, from 70 countries to watch the celestial Dev Deepawali celebrations in Varanasi on Monday.

Laser shows at Ganga Dwar of Baba Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Chet Singh Ghat, digital fireworks and diyas lit on both sides of all 85 ghats of the Ganga in the town will be a treat for the guests. Over 12 lakh diyas, 11 lakh of which will be earthen and 1 lakh others made from cow dung, will be lit at the ghats as part of the celebrations. Also, 9 lakh more diyas will illuminate the many ponds in Varanasi.

District magistrate S Rajalingam on Sunday inspected the Namo Ghat and sought information regarding arrangements in place for foreign guests. “All preparations have been completed,” Rajalingam said later.

According to a senior official, the guests will be received at the Varanasi airport amid presentations by folk artists. From the airport, they will be brought to the Namo Ghat.

The delegation will comprise ambassadors and high commissioners from 70 countries. It will also have 150 more officials. At Namo Ghat, they will board a cruise vessel. CM Yogi Adityanath will welcome them there. The guests and the CM will witness the Dev Deepawali celebrations from the cruise.

Security has been beefed up at all ghats of the Ganga, said assistant commissioner of police Awadhesh Pandey. Commissioner of police Mutha Ashok Jain has instructed his department officials to stay alert and maintain a vigil on all ghats.

Also, eight NDRF teams have been deployed for the safety of the tourists and devotees at the ghats, said NDRF inspector Jagdish Rana, adding that a water ambulance was also available.

Meanwhile, the Baba Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been decorated with tonnes of flowers for the occasion. Ornamental lights were used to decorate the Ganga Dwar.

“The Mahaarati to be performed on the occasion of Dev Deepawali will be dedicated to Lord Ram. It will give glimpses of Ramlala and the Ram temple in Ayodhya. As many as 21 archakas will perform the aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in the form of Riddhi Siddhi, which will also give the message of women power.

A replica of Amar Jawan Jyoti is being finalised by Ganga Seva Nidhi at Dashashwamedh Ghat in honor of Amar Veer Yoddhas, said Sushant Mishra of Ganga Seva Nidhi, which organises the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat every day.

Also, the live streaming of the celebrations at six locations will be done by Varanasi Smart City, said its general manager D Vasudevan.

Religious belief

As per the mythological belief, Dev Deepawali or the Deepawali of Gods is celebrated on Kartik Purnima, which falls 15 days after Diwali. It is believed that to celebrate this festival, gods descend from heaven and bless devotees participating in the Mahaarti. The festival has also found mentions in the Shiva Purana.

