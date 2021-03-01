Kashi BJP gets hi-tech office, Nadda calls it 'medium' for best quality values

A hi-tech office of Kashi BJP, equipped with state of the art facilities, was inaugurated by BJP national president JP Nadda in Rohania of Varanasi on Sunday. Nadda said the office was equipped with all digital facilities. He also inaugurated a party office in Allahabad through video conferencing.

"I congratulate the organisers who have built this office. But friends, this is hardware. The software which we have to install in this is our workers. This office will become a medium to inculcate best quality values," Nadda said.

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, said to run an organisation, workers, executive body, programme and office are needed. The BJP chief also claimed that grabbing power was not BJP’s target but a medium to reach out to the last man in the line.

“Those who got an opportunity to join the BJP, I consider them as fortunate. The party has become a medium to bring transformation in the country and take it to glorious heights," he said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, the BJP said all parties in the country have become parties of families.

The four-storey office is built on 9000 square feet area and boasts of an auditorium with seating capacity of 360 people, a video conferencing hall, 22 rooms for the party workers to stay during Kashi visit, Wifi and online conferencing facilities, said a senior office bearer of party’s Kashi region unit.

The leader said that the party office was built in about two year’s time at an estimated cost of around ₹6 crore. He said an e-library has also been made in the office for party workers interested in reading books. From now onwards, party meetings will take place in the new office, which is about 10 km from the old party office. Many party workers were seen taking selfie with the party office in the background.